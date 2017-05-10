Lux Industries to consider dividend

Lux Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, to consider and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and also if thought fit, for recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Trading Window, in terms of the Code of Conduct under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, shall remain closed from May 11, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE