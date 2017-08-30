Aug 30, 2017 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lupin: Listing of NHI drug price for Bipresso
Lupin announced that its Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co announced the listing of the NHI (National Health Insurance) drug price for Bipresso extended release 50mg and 150 mg tablets for the treatment of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder.
NHI Drug Price Listing for Bipresso® Extended Release Tablets for the Improvement of Depressive Symptoms Associated withBipolar DisorderAnnouncedSource : BSE