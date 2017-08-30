App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin: Listing of NHI drug price for Bipresso

Lupin announced that its Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co announced the listing of the NHI (National Health Insurance) drug price for Bipresso extended release 50mg and 150 mg tablets for the treatment of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder.

