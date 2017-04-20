Apr 20, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lumax Inds director Gursaran Singh resigns
Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that Mr. Gursaran Singh, Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of Directors w.e.f.19-04-2017. His resignation will be placed for confirmation before the Board in the ensuing Board meeting to be held on May 13, 2017. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE