Luharuka Media's 36th AGM held on September 22, 2017

The Notice calling the 36th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at Hotel Landmark, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai- 400064, containing the business to be transacted thereat, is attached herewith.As per Section 108 of the Companies act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing to its members the facility to cast their vote by electronic means on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the said Notice.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE