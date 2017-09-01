App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Luharuka Media's 36th AGM held on September 22, 2017

Notice calling the 36th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 4.00 p.m.

Luharuka Media's 36th AGM held on September 22, 2017
The Notice calling the 36th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at Hotel Landmark, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai- 400064, containing the business to be transacted thereat, is attached herewith.

As per Section 108 of the Companies act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing to its members the facility to cast their vote by electronic means on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the said Notice.

This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.