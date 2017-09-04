App
Sep 04, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ludlow Jute: Outcome of AGM

Sub: 38th Annual General Meeting held on 4th September, 2017
Dear Sir,
We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 4th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Rotary Sadan, 94/2, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata - 700020.

We would like to inform that all the Resolutions for approval at the 38th AGM, as set out in the Notice dated 28th April, 2017 were proposed and put to vote by Ballot at the AGM Venue as well. The Voting Results in the prescribed form in terms Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 will be provided once the Scrutinizer provides the voting results.
