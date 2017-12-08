LS Industries' 23rd AGM held on December 30, 2017

We would like to inform you that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, Village-Bairsen, P.O.-Manjholi, Tehsil-Nalagarh, Solan, Himachal Pradesh-174101, India.
The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th December, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, Village-Bairsen, P.O.-Manjholi, Tehsil-Nalagarh, Solan, Himachal Pradesh-174101, India.Source : BSE