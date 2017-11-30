App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Loyal Textiles Mills' board meeting on December 07,2017

Sub: Board Meeting Intimation
Ref: Scrip Code: 514036
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['Listing Regulations'], we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 07th December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Sub: Board Meeting Intimation
Ref: Scrip Code: 514036
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['Listing Regulations'], we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 07th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2017.

You are requested to kindly take note of the above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Loyal Textile Mills Limited


Sd

P. Mannivannan
Whole Time Director
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.