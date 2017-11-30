Loyal Textiles Mills' board meeting on December 07,2017

Sub: Board Meeting Intimation
Sub: Board Meeting Intimation
Ref: Scrip Code: 514036
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['Listing Regulations'], we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 07th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2017.
You are requested to kindly take note of the above intimation on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Loyal Textile Mills Limited
Sd
P. Mannivannan
Whole Time Director
Source : BSE
