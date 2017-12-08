Loyal Textiles Mills appoints B.Vaidyanathan as executive director

Dear Sir,Sub: Appointment of Mr.B.Vaidyanathan, as Additional Director and designated as Executive Director of the Company.Ref: Scrip Code : 514036 - LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LIMITEDPursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para-A of Part-A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr.B.Vaidyanathan, (DIN : 00263983), B.Tech (Electronics) at IIT Madras and P.G.Diploma in Management at IIM, Ahmedabad, has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as Executive Director of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 07th December, 2017 between 04.30 p.m. to 06.30 p.m.Kindly take the above information on record.Yours faithfullyFor LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LIMITEDSd/-V.BalamuruganCompany Secretary & Compliance officerSource : BSE