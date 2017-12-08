App
Dec 07, 2017 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Loyal Textiles Mills appoints B.Vaidyanathan as executive director

We would like to inform you that the appointment of Mr. B.Vaidyanathan, as Additional Director and designated as Executive Director of the Company.

 
 
Dear Sir,
Sub: Appointment of Mr.B.Vaidyanathan, as Additional Director and designated as Executive Director of the Company.

Ref: Scrip Code : 514036 - LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para-A of Part-A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr.B.Vaidyanathan, (DIN : 00263983), B.Tech (Electronics) at IIT Madras and P.G.Diploma in Management at IIM, Ahmedabad, has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as Executive Director of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 07th December, 2017 between 04.30 p.m. to 06.30 p.m.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully

For LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
Sd/-
V.Balamurugan
Company Secretary & Compliance officer
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

