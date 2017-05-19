App
May 19, 2017 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Loyal Textiles' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Sub: Board Meeting Intimation Ref: Scrip Code: 514036 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['Listing Regulations'], we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following matters: (i)Approval of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year/ quarter ended 31st March, 2017; (ii)Recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017; (iii)Matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting. You are requested to kindly take note of the above intimation on record. Thanking you, Yours truly, For Loyal Textile Mills Limited Sd/- V.Balamurugan Company Secretary & Compliance officerSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

