Lovable Lingerie's board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 14, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2017.
Lovable Lingeri is in the Textiles - Readymade Apparels sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 399.84 crore.The company management includes L Vinay Reddy - Managing Director, L Jaipal Reddy - Whole Time Director, Taruna V Reddy - Non Executive Director, Sivabalan P Pandian - Independent Director, Gopal G Sehjpal - Independent Director, Anantharaman Mahadevan - Independent Director, Dhanpat M Kothari - Independent Director. Source : BSE