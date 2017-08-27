App
Aug 24, 2017 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that Mr. Dhanpat Mishrimal Kothari, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the directorship of Lovable Lingerie Limited.

Lovable Lingeri's independent directors Dhanpat Mishrimal Kothari resigns
This is to inform you that Mr. Dhanpat Mishrimal Kothari, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the directorship of Lovable Lingerie Limited due to his pre-occupation elsewhere and not able to devote his time to the affairs of the Company vide his letter dated August 24, 2017 with immediate effect.

Further, the Company had proposed the resolution for re-appointment of Mr. Dhanpat Kothari for a second term as Independent Director of the Company in the notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM') dated 31st July, 2017. Upon his resignation, the agenda mentioned in the notice of AGM with respect to his re-appointment as Independent Director shall be withdrawn from the said notice of AGM.Source : BSE

