Sep 06, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lovable Lingerie's board meeting on September 13, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Source : BSE