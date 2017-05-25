May 25, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lotus Eye Care Hospital to consider final dividend
Lotus Eye Care Hospital Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, to consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, if any, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
