May 24, 2017 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lotus Eye Care's board to consider dividend
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th Day of May, 2017 at the registered office at 770/12, Avinashi Road, Civil Aerodrome, Coimbatore - 641014, to consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017, if any, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE