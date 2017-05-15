Lotus Eye Care's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th Day of May, 2017 at the registered office at 770/12, Avinashi Road, Civil Aerodrome, Coimbatore - 641014, to consider the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.Any other business. We would also like to inform you that the Trading Window, in terms of Code of Conduct under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, shall remain closed for all the Designated Person(s) (including their Immediate Relative) from 16th May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE