Jun 05, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lotus Chocolate: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to letter dated 29.05.2017/LCCL/SEC and state that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on June 05, 2017 to consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, stand Canceled due to non-availability of Directors.Source : BSE