Lotus Chocolate Company's board meeting on September 1, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 68(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 1st September, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company at 2:30 PM, to consider, inter alia, the following:1. To accept the Resignation of Shri Peraje Prakash Pai as Director of the Company with effect from 24.08.20172. To accept the Resignation of Smt. Ashwini Pai as Women Director of the Company with effect from 24.08.2017.3. To take up such other business as duly transacted by the Board of Directors of the Company.This is for your information and records.