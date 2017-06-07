Jun 06, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lotus Chocolate's board meeting on June 12, 2017
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company would be held on Monday, 12.06.2017 at 2.30.P.M.
With respect to the subject as cited above we hereby submit that for consideration and adoptions of Audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2017 and such other business as may be placed before the Board of Directors of the Company, Board of Directors meeting would be held on Monday, 12.06.2017 at 2.30.P.M at the Registered office address.Source : BSE