Lotus Chocolate's AGM held on September 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. and please find enclosed the Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of Lotus Chocolate Company Limited. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Registrar of Members and the Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 21st September, 2017 to Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive). The e-voting period commences on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 10:00 am and ends on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 05:00 pm.Source : BSE