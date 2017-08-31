App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 11:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lotus Chocolate's AGM held on September 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

Lotus Chocolate's AGM held on September 27, 2017
This is to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. and please find enclosed the Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of Lotus Chocolate Company Limited. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Registrar of Members and the Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 21st September, 2017 to Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive). The e-voting period commences on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 10:00 am and ends on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 05:00 pm.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.