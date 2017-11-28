Lords Chloro Alkali's board meeting on December 7, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 7th December, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., at Corporate Office at A-264, First Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi 110024, inter-alia, for consideration, approval and publication of Un-audited Quarterly/ Half Yearly Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE