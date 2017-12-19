Looks Health Services - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 18th December, 2017 which commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.15 p.m, inter alia have considered and approved the following matters:1. Resignation of Ms. Avni Garnara, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 08th December, 2017.2. Appointment of Ms. Rupali Verma as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 08th December, 2017.Source : BSE