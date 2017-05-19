May 19, 2017 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Longview Tea's board meeting will be hels on May 30, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 to consider and take on record Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 inter-alia to consider and take on record Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE