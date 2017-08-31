App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lokesh Machines: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting


This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company In their just concluded meeting have considered and approved the following:


1. The Notice, for Convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28,2017

2. Boards report for the financial year 2016-17


3. Appointment of M/s. K.S.Rao& Co., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad in place of retiring auditor M/s. Brahmayya & Co Chartered Accountants subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuring Annual General Meeting,

4. Book closure dates i.e 22nd September 2017 to 28th September 2017(both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General meeting.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

