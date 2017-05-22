App
Announcements
May 22, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lokesh Machines to consider dividend

Lokesh Machines Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Lokesh Machines Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the follows:

1. Consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017

2. To recommend Dividend on the equity shares, if any for the year 2016-17.

Further, the trading window for Directors/Officers/Designated employees covered under Lokesh Machines Ltd Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading will be closed from May 24, 2017 to June 01, 2017.Source : BSE

