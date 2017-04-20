Apr 20, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lloyds Steels: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in the meeting held today i.e. Thursday the 20th April 2017, has approved the Audited Financial Statements consisting Profit & Loss Account for the year ended 31.03.2017 and Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2017.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in the meeting held today i.e. Thursday the 20th April 2017, has approved, inter-alia the following businesses: 'Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Statements consisting Profit & Loss Account for the year ended 31.03.2017 and Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2017' The meeting started at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 3.30 p.m.Source : BSE