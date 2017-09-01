Lloyd Rock's AGM on September 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, please find enclosed Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No.2, Punjsons Premises, Kalkaji Industrial Area, New Delhi-110019Source : BSE