you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 26, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lippi System: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 25.08.2017, inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:

1. Considered and Approved Board Reports for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 and Notice Convening 24th Annual General Meeting of the member of the company.
2. Fixation of book closure

Lippi System: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 25.08.2017, inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:

1. Considered and Approved Board Reports for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 and Notice Convening 24th Annual General Meeting of the member of the company.
2. Fixation of book closure and e voting dates for forthcoming AGM.
3. Appointment Mr. Nirav Soni, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for the forthcoming AGM of the Company.

Please note that the said meeting was held at around 10.00 a.m. and closed at around 11.15 a.m.
Source : BSE

