you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lippi System's intimation of board meeting held on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the intimation of board meeting will be held on December 14, 2017.

 
 
Intimation of Board Meeting U/r 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, will be held on 14th December, 2017.

Lippi System is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 12.08 crore.

The company management includes Nandlal J Agrawal - Managing Director, Kunal N Agrawal - Director, Sanjaybhai C Agrawal - Director, Minesh C Shah - Director, Kamlesh S Sharma - Director, Tirthraj A Pandya - Director, Jeshalben P Shah - Director, Govindlal C Thakkar - Additional Director. Source : BSE
