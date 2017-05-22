May 22, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lippi System's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider, approve and adopt inter alia, the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.
