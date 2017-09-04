App
Sep 04, 2017 09:49 AM IST

Linkhouse Industries: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform The Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on the 02nd September ,2017 have approved the following

1). Annual Report for the 2016-17 containing the Directors Report, Management Discussions & Analysis report, Corporate Goverence Report Etc

2) Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2016-17

3) The 32nd

3) The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on the 28Th September 2017 at 1st Floor B poonam Chambers Byramji Town Chinndwara Road Nagpur-13 at 04.00 P.M

4) Book Closure date of the AGM fixed from 21/09/2017 to 28/09/2017 (Both Days Inclusive)

5) Approval of E-Voting Process for the ensuring AGM amongst other business.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

