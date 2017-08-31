Aug 31, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Link Pharmachem's AGM on September 28, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 30(12) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, please find attached herewith Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.Source : BSE