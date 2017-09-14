Sep 14, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lincoln Pharma: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, September 14, 2017 had, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on June 30, 2017.
