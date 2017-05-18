App
May 18, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Linc Pen and Plastics' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 3.30 P.M. to consider the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any. Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (Code), the 'Trading Window" for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 23rd May, 2017 and will open 48 hours after the announcement by the Company of the Results to the Stock Exchanges on 30th May, 2017.Source : BSE

