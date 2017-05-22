May 22, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lime Chemicals' board meeting on May 30, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May b2017 to consider the (1) To approve audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2016 (2) To forfeit the shares on which allotment/call money not paid (3) to issue equity shares on preferential basis.Source : BSE