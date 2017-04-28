Apr 28, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
LIC Housing Finance to consider dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 25th April, 2017, inter alia approved recommendation of dividend for financial year 2016-2017 at 310 percent i.e. Rs.6.20 per equity share of Rs.2/-each. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid on or after 19th August, 2017.
