Libord Sec's board meeting to be held on May 15, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Libord Securities Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company to consider inter alia fixing up the date of the 23rd AGM of the Company and the Book closure date, commend adoption of new Articles of Association of the Company pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE