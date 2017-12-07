Libord Finance - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7th December, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company have issued and allotted 40,00,000(Forty Lakh) Warrants convertible into an equivalent number of Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7th December, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company have issued and allotted 40,00,000(Forty Lakh) Warrants convertible into an equivalent number of Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.Source : BSE