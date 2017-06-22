Libord Finance: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 22nd June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company has Issued and allotted 40,00,000 (Forty Lakh) equity shares at Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each share aggregating to Rs. 4,00,00,000/- (Rupees Four Crore Only) on preferential basis to Promoter Group and Non Promoters.Source : BSE