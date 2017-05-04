May 04, 2017 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Libord Finance: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s Kamlesh Jain & Associates, Company Secretaries, be and is hereby appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2016-17.
