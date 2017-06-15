Libord Finance: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) read with PARA A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14th June, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at H.T. Parikh Conference Room, Indian Merchant Chamber, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020.Source : BSE