Announcements
Jun 14, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Libord Finance's board meeting on June 22, 2017

Libord Finance has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on June 22, 2017 to issue and allot 40,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Promoter Group & Non Promoters on Preferential Basis.

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Libord Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22nd June, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company to issue and allot 40,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Promoter Group & Non Promoters on Preferential Basis.Source : BSE

