LG Balakrishnan recommends dividend

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 06, 2017, inter alia, had considered and approved the following:1. The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 7/- per Share of Rs. 10/- each (70% on the face value of Rs.10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.2. To Board considered and dropped the proposal of Sub-division of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs.10/- to Re. 1/-.Source : BSE