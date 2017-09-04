App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LEEL's AGM on September 26, 2017

The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 26th day of September, 2017 at 9.30 A.M. at Rama Ceremonial, Main Market, Sector-110, Kendriya Vihar-II, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301.

The Notice for convening the 30th AGM alongwith Attendance Slip and Proxy Form has been dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company/ being sent through email.

This is to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Wednesday, the 20th day of September, 2017 to Tuesday, the 26th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend, if declared at the meeting.

This is to further inform that the cut-off date for e-voting is Tuesday, the 19th day of September, 2017 and the remote e-voting period shall commence from Saturday, the 23rd day of September, 2017 (9:00 A.M.) and end on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 (5:00 P.M.), for more details, please refer the Notice of AGM.Source : BSE

