May 03, 2017 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lee and Nee's board meeting on May 10, 2017.
Please find enclosed herewith the copy of published notice of the board Meeting of the company to be held on 10th May ,2017 for the year and quarter ended on 31st March 2017 published in 'The Financial Express'' 3rd May, 2017.
Please find enclosed herewith the copy of published notice of the board Meeting of the company to be held on 10th May ,2017 for the year and quarter ended on 31st March 2017 published in 'The Financial Express'' 3rd May, 2017Source : BSE