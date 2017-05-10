App
May 09, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lead Financial's board meeting on May 25, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th day of May, 2017 at 2.00 P.M.

Pursuant to clause 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th day of May, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at the Regd. Office of the company , interalia, to consider and take on record audited financial results of the Company for quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. This is further to inform you that pursuant Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain close for the connected persons and designated persons as defined under the aforesaid regulations from 22nd May, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

