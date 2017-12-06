LCC Infotech's AGM on December 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on 'FRIDAY, 29th December 2017 at 11.00 AM at 'Bharatiya Bhasha Parisad' 36A, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata-700017 at 11.00 A.M.to transact the Ordinary and Special Businesses as set out in the notice convening the said AGM.Further pursuant to section 91 of Companies Act 2013 read with rule 10 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time and regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the register of members and share transfer book of the Company will remain closed from 'Friday, 22nd December 2017 to, 29th December 2017 (both days inclusive) for purpose of AGM.As per section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) rule 2014 as amended from time to time and regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Company is pleased to provide its members the facility to cast their vote by electronic means on the all resolutions as set forth in the notice convening 30th Annual general Meeting.The company has engaged the service of CDSL to provide e-voting facility. The remote e-voting period commences on 25th December, 2017 (9:00 am) and ends on 28th December, 2017 (5:00 pm). During the period members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialize forms as on cut-off date of 22ND December 2017 may cast their vote electronically. The remote e-voting shall be disable thereafter and shall not allow beyond the said date and time.Source : BSE