May 23, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Layla Textile's director Manish Jani resigns
We hereby inform you that the Manish Jani has been resigned from the post of Director and CFO of the Company and Gita Devi Sharma resigned from the post of Director of the company w.e.f 20th April, 2017 & Amit Kumar Mahato has been resigned from the post of Director of the Company w.e.f 05th May, 2017.
