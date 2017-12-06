Lawreshwar Polymers' board meeting on December 06, 2017

We wish to inform you that in terms of regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of Lawreshwar Polymers Limited ('Company') will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter alia to consider and take on record Un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Also, pursuant to the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulation, 2015 and the code of Prevention of Insider Trading ('Code') of the Company, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 09th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE