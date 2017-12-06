App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lawreshwar Polymers' board meeting on December 06, 2017

We wish to inform you that in terms of regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of Lawreshwar Polymers Limited ('Company') will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that in terms of regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of Lawreshwar Polymers Limited ('Company') will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter alia to consider and take on record Un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Also, pursuant to the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulation, 2015 and the code of Prevention of Insider Trading ('Code') of the Company, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 09th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.