Laurus Labs' director Rajesh Kumar Dugar resigns

Laurus Labs Limited is in receipt of resignation letter today from Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dugar, Nominee Director of the Company. The resignation is effective from the date of 23rd November 2017. A copy of the resignation letter is attached for your information and records.
Source : BSE
