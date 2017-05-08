Laurus Labs' independent director Amal Ganguli passes away

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we regret to inform that Mr.Amal Ganguli , an independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, passed away today after a prolonged illness. He was also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee. Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE