May 08, 2017 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Laurus Labs' independent director Amal Ganguli passes away

We regret to inform that Amal Ganguli , an independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, passed away today after a prolonged illness.

Laurus Labs' independent director Amal Ganguli passes away
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we regret to inform that Mr.Amal Ganguli , an independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, passed away today after a prolonged illness. He was also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee. Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE

